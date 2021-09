News of Kylie Jenner's pregnancy broke earlier today, and a source spoke to People about how Jenner felt about the time up until the news became public. She has been “enjoying her pregnancy in private,” a source told People. “Kylie is a few months along. She has a cute bump. She is beyond excited. She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again. She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family.”