Bienvenue to ‘the worst day of the campaign’

By NICK TAYLOR-VAISEY
POLITICO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresented by Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Nick | Follow Politico Canada. WELCOME TO OTTAWA PLAYBOOK. I’m your host, Nick Taylor-Vaisey. Today, five party leaders descend on Ottawa for final debate prep before the first of two showdowns from the Canadian Museum of History. Hear from campaign vets on what they dread most about this pair of crucial nights. Also, which party is spending the most on Facebook advertising?

ElectionsPOLITICO

Campaign 2021: ‘Infected by the virus of polarization’

Presented by Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Nick | Follow Politico Canada. WELCOME TO OTTAWA PLAYBOOK. I’m your host, Nick Taylor-Vaisey with POLITICO’s Zi-Ann Lum. Today, a former clerk of the Privy Council worries the federal campaign has been "infected by the virus of polarization.” Also, Erin O'Toole calls an audible on his platform's plans for gun control. And the Curse of Politics gang talks about the toughest decisions campaigns have to make in the last two weeks before election day.
Canada Conservative leader questioned about moderating party

TORONTO (AP) — The leader of Canada’s Conservative party said Thursday he is personally “pro choice” and voters can trust his leadership after being asked during an election debate about some of his candidates who have more conservative views than him on issues like abortion and climate change. Prime Minister...
Campaign 2021: The brawl in downtown Hull

Presented by Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Nick | Follow Politico Canada. WELCOME TO OTTAWA PLAYBOOK. I’m your host, Nick Taylor-Vaisey. Today, reflections on a second French debate and a lookahead to the English-language headliner tonight. Plus, the Tories published the PBO's best guess at how much their promises would cost the federal treasury. And whatever happened to buying brand-new fighter jets?
FIRST READING: The revenge of Jody Wilson-Raybould

Throughout Election 44 we are publishing this special daily edition of First Reading, our politics newsletter, to keep you posted on the ins and outs (and way outs) of the campaign. To get an early version sent direct to your inbox every weekday at 6 p.m. ET, sign up here.
The Commies are coming (and so is your new favorite pod)

Send tips and thoughts to rheath@politico.com or follow Ryan on Twitter. Welcome to Global Insider — Intimate conversations with the world’s most powerful people. After a week off, I’m excited to be back and to share the details of a new podcast hosted by me, starting next week. It’s called Global Insider: Listen to the trailer and subscribe here. We’re also updating the name of this newsletter from Global Translations to match the podcast.
The pandemic’s new emotion: Vaxenfreude

AND WHY WE SHOULD RESIST IT — We’ve been brushing up on our German here at POLITICO Nightly. (No reason, why do you ask?) And so we would like to introduce a German-English portmanteau that captures a new feeling that’s spreading across the internet, perhaps even faster than the Delta variant:
Business chief sees good chance for U.S.-ASEAN digital trade talks

Editor’s Note: Weekly Trade is a weekly version of POLITICO Pro’s daily Trade policy newsletter, Morning Trade. POLITICO Pro is a policy intelligence platform that combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Enviros push for Glasgow delay

With help from Zack Colman, Catherine Morehouse, Kelsey Tamborrino, Ben Lefebvre and Catherine Boudreau. Editor’s Note: Morning Energy is a free version of POLITICO Pro Energy’s morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
G-7 ramps up digital safety efforts

With help from Clothilde Goujard, Bjarke Smith-Meyer and Leah Nylen. Editor’s Note: Morning Tech is a free version of POLITICO Pro Technology's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Not the shot in the arm the world expected

WE’RE ALL IN THIS ... — As we enter another fall laden by Covid-19, the expected global action to help beat back the pandemic appears delayed. Rich countries continue to hog up on vaccines, while poor countries get the leftovers, critics say. Expectations of the G-7 and now of the...
