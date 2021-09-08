Bienvenue to ‘the worst day of the campaign’

Presented by Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Nick | Follow Politico Canada. WELCOME TO OTTAWA PLAYBOOK. I’m your host, Nick Taylor-Vaisey with POLITICO’s Zi-Ann Lum. Today, a former clerk of the Privy Council worries the federal campaign has been "infected by the virus of polarization.” Also, Erin O'Toole calls an audible on his platform's plans for gun control. And the Curse of Politics gang talks about the toughest decisions campaigns have to make in the last two weeks before election day.