Kingsport, TN

Marvin Jessie Meredith

Kingsport Times-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvin Jessie Meredith went to heaven to be with the Lord on Friday, September 3, 2021. He was 91 years old. Marvin is survived by his beloved wife, Helen; son, Gerald (Diana) Meredith; daughter, Sherry (Ted) Munger; grandson, Jason (Carolina) Meredith; granddaughter, Jessie (Tyler) Smith; his precious great-granddaughter, Maria Diana Meredith; brother-in-law, Paul (Carol) Patton; sisters-in-law, Shirley Hansford, Wanda (Garry) Frederick, and Carol Meredith; as well as many loved cousins, nieces, and nephews also survive.

