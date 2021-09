There are new rumors circulating that Harrison Ford will no longer return in “Indiana Jones 5”, but that Chris Pratt will slip into the cult role. The well-known Hollywood insider and author Daniel Richtman claims that Lucasfilm is planning to have the “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor appear in a younger version of Indy. But is that really the case? Both Lucasfilm and Ford themselves have so far denied the message. As the “Musikexpress” already reported, producer Frank Marshall said to “Den of Geek” last month: “There will only be one Indiana Jones and that is Harrison Ford.”