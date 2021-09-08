Why Your Website Never Ranks Well

If you want your business to be successful in the modern era, you must think carefully about how your website ranks and search results on Google. Google is still the most popular search engine in the world, and people use it on just about everything. Therefore, if you want to generate more traffic for your business, you have to stay up to date on your Google rankings. From time to time, you may be hit by a Google penalty. If this happens, your website is not going to be as visible, impacting your organic traffic. This may also mean that you are not generating as much revenue. The faster you can diagnose a Google penalty, the sooner you can fix the problem. How can you know if you have been hit by a Google penalty? Learn more below, and make sure you take care of your online presence.