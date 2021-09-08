CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tortoise on the Fence Post

macny.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I write this post, I am in Orlando at the International Maxwell Certification. When I return to Central New York, I will be bringing three days’ worth of inspiring presentations and teachings with me. One of those teachings was given by author and award-winning radio show host Dave Ramsey. His teaching started with a picture of a tortoise sitting high atop a fence post. I thought it was an odd picture to start a teaching, and Dave quickly moved on with his presentation. As he wrapped up his teaching, he reminded us of the story of the tortoise and the hare. We all know that story. The hare is much faster than the tortoise, but the tortoise always wins the race because he methodically moves in the right direction with focused persistence, while the much quicker hare scampers around distracted by everything and anything. But what about the tortoise on the fence post? Dave added that the tortoise on the fence post gets to see things that he could never have imagined. The view is spectacular, and he can see for what seems to be miles, but he could never have gotten there on his own.

www.macny.org

