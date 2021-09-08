CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

1973 Bob Marley & The Wailers’ Live Studio Session Sees Release

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio Getty Images
Effingham Radio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust released is Bob Marley & The Wailers: The Capitol Session '73. The closed-door, in-studio performance was filmed and recorded in October 1973 at the Capitol Records Tower in L.A. by legendary producer Denny Cordell. The set is available as a CD/DVD package, a standalone CD, a double-LP pressed on green marble vinyl, and a double-LP pressed on Rasta swirl vinyl — red, yellow and green — available exclusively at Sound of Vinyl, as well as digital formats.

www.effinghamradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Tosh
Person
Bob Marley
Person
Bruce Springsteen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitol Studios#The Capitol Session#The Capitol Records Tower#Rasta#Soundcue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music

Comments / 0

Community Policy