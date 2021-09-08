1973 Bob Marley & The Wailers’ Live Studio Session Sees Release

Just released is Bob Marley & The Wailers: The Capitol Session '73. The closed-door, in-studio performance was filmed and recorded in October 1973 at the Capitol Records Tower in L.A. by legendary producer Denny Cordell. The set is available as a CD/DVD package, a standalone CD, a double-LP pressed on green marble vinyl, and a double-LP pressed on Rasta swirl vinyl — red, yellow and green — available exclusively at Sound of Vinyl, as well as digital formats.