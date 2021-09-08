Kanye West Allegedly Fires Engineer Via Text

Kanye West allegedly fired one of the engineers that worked on DONDA because he ended up being late. Akademiks shared screenshots of text messages between Ye and the engineer. Kanye sent a text to the engineer that read, "Let's work" one morning. After not receiving an answer for two hours, Kanye texted the engineer "Go home." The engineer responded, "I'm really sorry. I have no excuse I set an alarm for 7:30 am. And for whatever reason my phone wasn't alerting me I woke up at 11:08 to missed calls and got dressed as fast as I could." He added, "I know this is unacceptable… I'm sorry." Kanye responded, "Stop texting. Go find God."