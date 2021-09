The Black Crowes have announced a pair of concerts at the House of Blues Las Vegas on November 18th and 19th, according to Rolling Stone. The band, led by reunited brothers Chris and Rich Robinson, will play their 1990 debut album, Shake Your Money Maker, in its entirety along with other classics from the band's catalogue. Tickets for both shows go on sale on September 10th at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.