Drake’s Producer Addresses Controversy Behind R. Kelly Credit On ‘Certified Lover Boy’

By Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrake's producer Noah '40' Shebib has addressed R. Kelly receving credit on "TSU," a single off of R. Kelly's "Certified Lover Boy." He wrote via IG, “On a song called tsu at the beginning is a sample of OG Ron c talking. Behind that faintly which you can’t even hear is an r Kelly song playing in the background. It has no significance no lyrics are present, r Kelly’s voice isn’t even present but if we wanted to use Ron c talking we were forced to license it."

