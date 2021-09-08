United Way provides school supplies and hand sanitizer to elementary schools in Chickasaw County
CHICKASAW – United Way of Northeast Mississippi helped students in Chickasaw County start the 2021 school year a little better prepared. As part of their Back 2 School Project, United Way delivered school supplies and hand sanitizer to each kindergarten through sixth grade school in Chickasaw County. The supplies were purchased thanks to donations from corporations and individuals in the region.www.djournal.com
Comments / 0