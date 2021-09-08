CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chickasaw County, MS

United Way provides school supplies and hand sanitizer to elementary schools in Chickasaw County

By Special to the Chickasaw Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICKASAW – United Way of Northeast Mississippi helped students in Chickasaw County start the 2021 school year a little better prepared. As part of their Back 2 School Project, United Way delivered school supplies and hand sanitizer to each kindergarten through sixth grade school in Chickasaw County. The supplies were purchased thanks to donations from corporations and individuals in the region.

www.djournal.com

