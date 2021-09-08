CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyndon Dykes hails huge confidence boost for Scotland ahead of final qualifiers

Scotland’s Lyndon Dykes, right, in action against Austria (Matthias Schrader/AP). (AP)

Lyndon Dykes insists the benefits from Scotland’s 1-0 win over Austria stretch beyond three World Cup qualifying points.

The QPR striker scored his second international goal in two games, converting a VAR-awarded penalty in the 29th minute, to take Scotland into second place in Group F on 11 points, seven behind runaway leaders Denmark.

After six fixtures, Steve Clarke’s side are one point ahead of Israel, who visit Hampden Park next month, and four ahead of Austria, with away games against the Faroe Islands and Moldova to come before finishing the campaign at home to inevitable group winners Denmark.

Reflecting on the win over Austria, which put Scotland in pole position to clinch second place and a play-off spot, Dykes said: “It should leave us in a good position in the group, also in a good position in the changing room to build on the togetherness we have got, the confidence we have, going into the next games. They are must-wins again, but we need to be going in with more confidence again.

“I have always said that the players we have in our squad are amazing.

“They have got great ability, so we have keep building and going game by game and I am sure we will.”

After qualifying for Euro 2020 to reach a major finals for the first time since the 1998 World Cup in France, Dykes has his sights set on the World Cup in Qatar next winter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dyqj0_0bpf1JeJ00
Lyndon Dykes, centre, celebrates his goal with his Scotland team-mates (Matthias Schrader/AP). (AP)

After consecutive 1-0 wins over Moldova and Austria, the former Livingston striker believes the momentum “could be massive” going into the game against Israel, who lost 5-0 to Denmark in Copenhagen on Tuesday night.

He said: “Obviously we want to get to another major tournament.

“We had the first one at the Euros and we felt we wanted to keep doing that, so we have to keep the momentum going and we have to keep building on it.

“Momentum in football is a massive thing, all around players and teams, so we have to keep building on that, keep staying together and hopefully keep winning.”

