How to Watch the Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

Flood challenged Major League Baseball’s reserve clause. Now that the founder of the Major League Baseball Players Association Marvin Miller has a plaque in Baseball’s Hall of Fame, there has been a suggestion that Curt Flood should also get a Hall of Fame honor. Flood was a very good player in the 1950s and 1960s but he is remembered for filing a one-million-dollar lawsuit against Baseball Commissioner Bowie Kuhn and the 24 Major League Baseball clubs on January 16th, 1970. Flood was traded from St. Louis to Philadelphia in December 1969. He refused to accept the trade. Flood claimed that he could not play baseball where he wanted because of the industry’s reserve clause which kept a player tied to an organization in perpetuity or until a team got rid of the player. Flood would ultimately lose the suit on June 19th, 1972 when the Supreme Court of the United States ruled 5-3 in Major League Baseball’s favor. Flood did not end baseball’s reserve clause but he challenged the status quo. That might not rise to Hall of Fame level but Cooperstown should have a labor section and tell the stories of Flood and Danny Gardella. Gardella sued baseball because he was blackballed.