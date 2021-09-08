CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch the Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s official: Cooperstown’s Class of 2020 will finally get their day. The National Baseball Hall of Fame will induct four individuals — Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons, and Larry Walker — into the Hall. MLB Network will have live coverage of the event beginning at 11 a.m. ET, with the ceremony beginning at 1:30 p.m. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

