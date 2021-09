Smoke and haze filled part of the sky Saturday, and this will continue today before slowly clearing out. The hot, dry pattern started today and will continue through the weekend and into next weekend. As the high pressure sits on the Ozarks, the winds have shifted to the south and west to bring warm air into the region. The heat will be a”dry heat,” meaning the humidity levels will remain lower. The evenings and mornings will be very nice to get out and walk the pup or go on a bike ride. This weekend will be excellent weather for boating, floating, or being at the pool. The heat will linger through the beginning of next week.