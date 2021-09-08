CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How NextHome Ranked as the No. 1 Franchise in Owner Satisfaction

By Paige Tepping
rismedia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s an interesting mantra at NextHome: “Humans Over Houses.” And it’s not just a catchy phrase. Rather, it speaks to the core of the company’s culture. As Vice President of Sales Charis Moreno says, “The emotional toll on buyers alone is not something that technology can help navigate with empathy. However, another human can, and our members do this like no one else every single day.” In this exclusive interview, Moreno shares how NextHome’s core belief system has helped propel the franchise to record-setting growth and achievements in the past year…and more importantly, how it’s helped real people achieve real dreams.

