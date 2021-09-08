Getting Out of the Back-Office Rut: Tips for 2021 and Beyond

As a general rule, family members and companies with related shareholders do not participate in sales as subcontractors; On the contrary, transactions between them are non-comparable transactions. A non-transactional transaction, also known as an arm-to-arm transaction, is a business transaction in which the buyer and seller have an identity of interest; In short, buyers and sellers have an existing relationship, whether in business or in person. On the basis of these conditions, the DGT is entitled to set the transfer price after the ALP. For the most part, ALP is mandatory not only in APA and MAP processes, but also for general affiliate transactions. However, pmK 22/PMK.03/2020 does not yet offer a guarantee for the implementation of the ALP until the existing rules are repealed. This is because the current PLA provisions remain threatened with multiple interpretations and may, in fact, lead to different practices. The main source of the full-length principle is Article 9 of the OECD Model Agreement, which is adapted in most bilateral tax treaties. The OECD has included the full-length principle in the transfer pricing rules, which set out the guidelines that MNSs should apply to determine the conditions of controlled transactions. Most countries have adapted the do-it-see principle by introducing a corresponding provision into national legislation. A non-transaction transaction is a transaction in which the buyer and seller act independently of the other without either party affecting the other. This type of sales asserts that both parties are acting in their own interest and are not subject to pressure from the other party; In addition, it assures others that there is no agreement between the buyer and the seller. In the interest of fairness, both parties generally have equal access to information related to the transaction.
Comments / 0