Suburban and Exurban Markets See Q2 Home Building Surge

After the release of the surety and the signing of the lease, the tenant must begin the occupation. This means that the tenant can start using the space as stated in the rental agreement. Both parties are required to report on their defined obligations until the end of the rental period. Rental conditions: Commercial rental conditions can be followed by a weekly, monthly, annual or longer term, which can have either a fixed renewal or a periodic lease. ☐ Subletting is not permitted. The Tenant will not assign this agreement in all or all of demised`s premises, nor will it proceed or approve a total or partial sublease or any other transfer of part or any premises. During the term of this rental agreement, the tenant does not exclusively use the common parking lots, entrances and sidewalks not reserved with the owner, the other tenants of the building, their hosts and the invited persons, subject to the rules and rules of use thereof, as prescribed from time to time by the owner. The owner reserves the right to order parking inside the building or in the vicinity suitable for the representatives and employees of the tenant and tenant. The renter must provide the landlord with a list of all license numbers for cars owned by the renter, his representatives and staff. A separate structured car park, if available, is reserved for tenants of the building who rent such parking. If you plan to make changes to the property, you should also decide which party is responsible for paying for improvements and additions to the property.