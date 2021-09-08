10 Hotel Jobs You’ve Probably Never Even Heard of

Time to polish up that resume. There’s no shortage of unique hospitality positions in the world to make your vacation unforgettable. There’s an official “Guacamologist™” at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas (yes, it’s trademarked), the Ritz-Carlton downtown Los Angeles offers a “Bespoke Bath Butler Service” and Hotel Cheval in Paso Robles hosts a special “S’mores Butler Service.” But the following standout positions at hotels and resorts across the globe might be the dream job you’ve never heard of before—and now, you’ll be glad you have. Here are 10 of the coolest hospitality positions worldwide that we wish we were had ourselves.