'Never forget': Palo Verde Valley's 9/11 observance

This Saturday will mark 20 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks against the nation, a day on which 2,977 lives were lost. “I remember exactly where I was; I was at Squaw Valley Apartments. I was out on the yard, doing my daily inspections when one of my maintenance personnel came and got me and said, ‘Hey, just heard about the twin towers – it’s on TV.’ I dropped what I was doing, went inside the rec. room at Baldwin Senior Apartments and started watching it. I was sitting there, in total dismay; I just couldn’t believe what had just happened. My thoughts were just, ‘How could this happen? What’s going on?’ The first plane hits – ‘My God, it’s an accident; how did that happen?’ The second plane hits and – then we heard about it being a terrorist attack,” recalled City of Blythe Mayor Dale Reynolds. “To see the people falling from the buildings; the firemen rushing in to help; the port authority, NYP (New York Police), all hands on deck trying to get in there and help – the horrible loss of life. Men, women, children – not just American, but from all over the world.”