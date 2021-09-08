Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining. Older adults who would like to order home-delivered meals or meals for pick-up at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield can email chrissy.elton@lssmn.org or call toll-free at 866-974-0289. For meal pick-up, Zion Lutheran Church is located at 504 N. Gilman Avenue in Litchfield. Anyone can also order meals to go online at lssmn.org/mealstogo or by calling toll-free at 800-488-4146 during office hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.