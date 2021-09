A police officer who was part of a “safer schools” unit dragged a schoolboy with autism along a floor by his coat hood after the child tried to crawl away from him in fear.The officer left the 10-year-old boy with injuries to his knee, then yelled “you’re next” to another child at the school for pupils with special needs.Christopher Cruise, who was a school liaison officer for Merseyside Police, was convicted of assault, and retired before an internal disciplinary process ended.But a special hearing concluded that if he had still been serving, he would have been sacked immediately because his...