NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The chip industry usually invests too much or too little. Persistent global semiconductor shortages, especially in automaking, indicate capital discipline went too far in recent years, but the pendulum has started to swing back. In the latest sign of that shift, Intel (INTC.O) Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said on Tuesday that the U.S. company planned to invest up to $95 billion in Europe over the next decade. While capital expenditure has increased, especially at the biggest firms like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (2330.TW) and Samsung Electronics (005930.KS), it’s still short of the sort of splurges that have triggered past gluts.