CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Drop, Pointing to S&P 500 Extending Slide

fidelity.com
 4 days ago

Bank of Canada rate decision. Stock futures edged down Wednesday on investors' concerns that Covid-19 cases remain elevated and uncertainty about when central banks may dial back easy-money policies. Stocks have lost steam in recent days as investors assessed the rise in coronavirus cases and a weaker-than-expected jobs report on...

eresearch.fidelity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ing#U S Economy#Dow Futures#Bank Of Canada#The Federal Reserve#Fed#European#Ecb#Generali Investments#Dxy#Unicredit#Italian#Eur Usd#Ing#The U S Treasury#Morgan Stanley Wm#Covid#Dnb Markets#Api
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Related
KRMG

Tech slide pulls S&P 500 down for its 5th straight loss

Stocks ended an up-and-down day lower on Wall Street, giving the S&P 500 its fifth consecutive loss and its first weekly decline after two weeks of gains. The benchmark index gave back 0.8% Friday, extending its loss for the week to 1.7%. Technology stocks did the most to weigh down the market, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq pulled back 0.9%. Apple fell 3.3% after a judge ordered the company to take down part of the competitive barricade that surrounds its app store, which is a major moneymaker for the company. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.33%.
fidelity.com

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

U.S. stock futures inched higher ahead of data on producer prices and wholesale inventories. Two Fed Chiefs to Sell Stocks to Avoid Appearance of Conflict of Interest. and Dallas Federal Reserve Banks said they would sell individual stocks they own, invest the proceeds in diversified indexed funds or cash savings, and cease trading in individual securities.
FOXBusiness

Dow Jones, S&P slide for 5th day as inflation swells

U.S. stocks fell for a fifth day on Friday, closing on session lows, as producer prices posted their biggest annual increase on record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 271 points, or 0.78%, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index declined 0.77% and 0.88%, respectively. Both the Dow and the S&P 500 extended their losing streaks to five days.
kdal610.com

European stock futures slide ahead of ECB meeting

(Reuters) – European stock futures slid on Thursday, tracking Asian shares lower on concerns of slowing global growth, while expectations were running high for the European Central Bank to announce a timeline to slow down bond purchases later in the day. Futures tracking Europe’s top 50 firms were down 0.6%...
Stocksfidelity.com

EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING: Stocks Under Pressure Ahead of ECB

European stocks fell ahead of the European Central Bank meeting due later Thursday. The ECB will issue its latest policy statement, with policy makers offering their assessment of the economy and inflation. Some investors are betting that the central bank will disclose plans to start paring back its purchase of government bonds through an emergency program that was meant to bolster credit markets and growth during the pandemic.
Reuters

Stocks extend slide as ECB weighs up taper plan

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - World share markets slipped for a third straight day on Thursday as Beijing took another swipe at its big tech firms, while bond markets steeled for European Central Bank signals later about a gradual withdrawal of its stimulus. Europe's regional STOXX 600 (.STOXX) flirted with...
fidelity.com

FOREX-Dollar little changed, euro steady ahead of ECB decision

* Cautious risk sentiment supports dollar vs riskier currencies * ECB seen trimming pace of PEPP, but pledging copious support * Chinese yuan steady after jump in. PPI * Brazilian real, Turkish lira suffer big losses By. Hideyuki Sano. TOKYO. ,. Sept 9. (Reuters) - The dollar was supported on...
fidelity.com

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX slide on growth worries; yuan firms on c.bank stance

(Reuters) - A broad index of emerging market shares and currencies fell on growth worries spurred by recent dismal data from. central bank officials pledging to maintain a prudent stance on monetary policy. The MSCI EM stock index lost 0.5% on Wednesday, its most in two weeks, while its currencies...
fidelity.com

EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING: Stock Futures Fall on Growth Fears

European stocks fell Stocks fell Wednesday as investor sentiment was dampened by fears over economic growth prospects while the future of stimulus measures remains up in the air. Investors are selling out of European stocks ahead of Thursday's ECB meeting, because of rising expectations that policy makers will discuss scaling...
fidelity.com

Taper talk, interest rates, and stocks

Late summer is a seasonally weak time for stocks but investors may be more likely to worry this year since the Fed has begun to introduce the idea of tapering asset purchases and COVID is an ongoing threat. There are questions about the longevity of the bull market in stocks...
fidelity.com

European stocks slip from recent highs, telecom deals in focus

* KPN leads gains after Deutsche Telekom unit sale. * Traders await ECB meeting on Thursday (Updates to market close) (Reuters) - European stocks ended lower on Tuesday as caution kicked in ahead of a European Central Bank meeting later this week, while focus turned to a flurry of telecom deals led by Deutsche Telekom.
fidelity.com

Delta COVID variant and the stock market

The Delta COVID variant may delay the full economic re-opening until 2022 as consumers stay home and businesses try to rebuild low inventories. The economy is now in the mid-cycle, a phase of the business cycle historically characterized by broad economic growth and solid stock market performance though slightly diminished from the early cycle strength.
fidelity.com

EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING: Stock Markets Rise, ECB in Focus Thursday

European stocks opened broadly higher. Shares of technology, travel and leisure companies rose, pushing the Stoxx Europe 600 up. On Thursday, the European Central Bank isn't expected to announce any major change in its policy stance, and should remain dovish despite the recent jump in the eurozone's inflation rate, economists at Jefferies said.
fidelity.com

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares lifted by prospect of lower rates for longer

* Dollar on defensive, activity curbed by U.S. holiday. (Reuters) - Global shares posted their longest winning streak in three months on Monday, aided by the chance of low interest rates for longer in. the United States. and talk of more stimulus in. Japan. and. China. , while oil slid...
FXStreet.com

Emini S&P 500 futures premarket analysis

The fact that the Fed is willing to start to taper in the face of this Delta variant coming through does suggest they have confidence that the economy is going to stand on its own. The Feds signals that policy makers will only gradually cut back on asset purchases, and that they are still a long way from raising interest rates, also offers a cushion for the market against any shock factors. I’m sure the work they have done in keeping our markets from collapsing since March 2020 cannot be spooked under any circumstances. Today, data on consumer confidence, due out at 10 a.m. Leisure travel appears subdued into the end of summer and into school reopenings so that would be an imperfect gauge for consumer confidence measurements as we roll into the end of summer. In European market news, and in an interview that brought the taper debate from the U.S. to Europe, ECB governing member opined that the region’s recovery allows the monetary authority to consider scaling back emergency bond purchases. European markets have stalled and that is bleeding into our premarket this morning. Value remains intact although some consolidation would be normal to expect after a solid up day and a sideways day that follows.
investing.com

Opening Bell: Reflation Trade Sees Futures, Stocks Climb; Dollar, Yields Slide

Europe's STOXX 600 set for longest winning monthly streak since 2013. Dow, S&P, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 futures contracts as well as European equities advanced on Tuesday, after US markets carved out new all-time highs in trading on Monday. Oil continues to slide as OPEC+'s monthly meeting looms. Global Financial...
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

S&P 500, Nasdaq Look to Extend Monthly Win Streaks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is up 36 points midday, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) is flat, and the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) sits quietly in the red, as Zoom Video (ZM) weighs on the tech-heavy benchmark. All three major indexes are on track for monthly gains, with the SPX pacing for its seventh-straight monthly win, while the Nasdaq is pacing for its third-straight monthly win.

Comments / 0

Community Policy