North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Drop, Pointing to S&P 500 Extending Slide

The fact that the Fed is willing to start to taper in the face of this Delta variant coming through does suggest they have confidence that the economy is going to stand on its own. The Feds signals that policy makers will only gradually cut back on asset purchases, and that they are still a long way from raising interest rates, also offers a cushion for the market against any shock factors. I’m sure the work they have done in keeping our markets from collapsing since March 2020 cannot be spooked under any circumstances. Today, data on consumer confidence, due out at 10 a.m. Leisure travel appears subdued into the end of summer and into school reopenings so that would be an imperfect gauge for consumer confidence measurements as we roll into the end of summer. In European market news, and in an interview that brought the taper debate from the U.S. to Europe, ECB governing member opined that the region’s recovery allows the monetary authority to consider scaling back emergency bond purchases. European markets have stalled and that is bleeding into our premarket this morning. Value remains intact although some consolidation would be normal to expect after a solid up day and a sideways day that follows.