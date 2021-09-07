CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barberton, OH

Ruth “Eileen” Lento

By Editor
barbertonherald.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRuth “Eileen” Lento, age 96, passed away Sept. 3. She was born June 22, 1925 and was a 1944 graduate of Norton High School. Eileen worked at WT Grants for several years and was a member of Sts Cyril and Methodius and Prince of Peace Parish. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and the Barberton Senior Center, where she enjoyed ceramic classes. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing and knitting. She is preceded in death by her husband Anthony, whom she married Feb. 1, 1948 in Long Island, New York She is survived by sons, Daniel (Susan), Richard (Josephine) and Douglas; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., in Barberton. Graveside service at Greenlawn Cemetery to follow with Father Robert Jackson officiating. Memorials may be made to Prince of Peace Parish.

www.barbertonherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

6 things to watch Tuesday in California's recall election

Los Angeles (CNN) — The attempted recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom will reach its crescendo on Tuesday, with polls and ballot return data so far showing the Democratic governor in a strong position to stay in power in the nation's largest Democratic state. The recall effort is a largely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Nicholas, now tropical storm, dumps rain along Gulf Coast

HOUSTON (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicholas hit the Texas coast early Tuesday as a hurricane and dumped more than a foot (30.5 centimeters) of rain along the same area swamped by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, drenching storm-battered Louisiana, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people and bringing the potential for life-threatening flash floods across the Deep South.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Norton, OH
City
Barberton, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Knitting#Norton High School#Wt Grants#Sts Cyril#The Red Hat Society#Cox Mcnulty Funeral Home

Comments / 0

Community Policy