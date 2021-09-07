Ruth “Eileen” Lento, age 96, passed away Sept. 3. She was born June 22, 1925 and was a 1944 graduate of Norton High School. Eileen worked at WT Grants for several years and was a member of Sts Cyril and Methodius and Prince of Peace Parish. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and the Barberton Senior Center, where she enjoyed ceramic classes. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing and knitting. She is preceded in death by her husband Anthony, whom she married Feb. 1, 1948 in Long Island, New York She is survived by sons, Daniel (Susan), Richard (Josephine) and Douglas; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., in Barberton. Graveside service at Greenlawn Cemetery to follow with Father Robert Jackson officiating. Memorials may be made to Prince of Peace Parish.