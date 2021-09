Neither market is all that appealing. The ongoing saga of where Major League Baseball’s Athletics franchise will play in the future, Oakland or Las Vegas, continues. The John Fisher owned Oakland Athletics got some bad news when Alameda County, California decided it does not know if it wants to be a part of a special tax district that would be set up in the planned Athletics Oakland waterfront stadium-village complex. Fisher needs Alameda County on board to help with public funding of his proposed development. Fisher’s Athletics business is also doing studies and now focus groups within the Las Vegas market to see if relocating the franchise to Nevada can work.