Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Implements Corporate Synergy Program, Expects to Reach Profitability in 2021
EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, announced today that it has launched a strategic corporate streamlining program to decrease costs and further realize cost synergies across its family of companies, which when combined with its record sales growth, is expected to achieve profitability as early as the quarter ended August 31, 2021.www.clevelandstar.com
Comments / 0