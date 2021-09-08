Lenovo announces 3 monitors, 2 Yoga laptops, 2 tablets, a Chromebook, and a pair of earbuds at Tech World 2021

You can currently get a pair of new Air Pods Pro for just $180 over at Amazon.com. These fantastic earphones see a 28 percent discount, which means $69 savings for anyone interested in getting a pair. They feature active noise cancellation for immersive sound, transparency mode to help you hear everything that goes around you, which will help you to stay connected to your surroundings. Plus, they come with three different tapered silicone tips to offer a customizable fit. The best part is that they’re sweat and water-resistant, meaning that you can hit the gym or go for a run without having to worry about getting them wet. You will also be able to pair them easily with all of your Apple devices, and don’t worry about running out of power, as they will go for up to 24 hours with their wireless charging case.