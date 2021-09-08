CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenovo announces 3 monitors, 2 Yoga laptops, 2 tablets, a Chromebook, and a pair of earbuds at Tech World 2021

By Roland Udvarlaki
pocketnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLenovo announced several new products today at the Tech World 2021 event, including three new monitors, the Yoga Slim 7 Carbon, Yoga Slim 7 Pro laptops, the IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook, the ThinkEdge SE70 Flexible Edge AI Platform, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro and Tab P11 5G tablets, a pair of wireless earbuds, and Project Unity. This brand new feature aims to offer easier management and seamless pairing across multiple devices.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 review: A premium tablet that stands on its own

When it comes to the number of choices available in the premium Android tablet space, it's a very limited selection. Samsung has been dominating the market of best Android tablets for a few years now with devices like the Galaxy Tab S7. But Lenovo is looking to change that and make a run for Samsung's title with the new Lenovo Yoga Tab 13.

