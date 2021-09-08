CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What If Episode 6 Release Date and Spoilers

By Pratik Handore
thecinemaholic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘What If…?’ episode 5 is a horror movie in itself that brings to life the infamous Marvel Zombies from the comics in an animated form. The episode reimagines the events of ‘Avengers: Infinity War‘ and follows a group of surviving superheroes who must make a last stand to save the planet from the zombies. Does The Watcher interfere this time around? Head to the recap section to find out! Before you do that, let’s quickly take a look at what’s in store for the show’s next installment. Here are all the details you need to know about ‘What If…?’ episode 6.

