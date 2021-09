OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold front has moved across our region this morning, and is bringing some cooler weather and a few showers. Highs will be about 10 degrees cooler today then over the past 24 hours. I think we may see a few breaks in the clouds at times, but overall I’m expecting mostly cloudy conditions. As far as the rain goes, I wouldn’t change any plans today unless you absolutely can not catch a few rain drops for a short time. Rain should be brief in nature and remain rather spotty.