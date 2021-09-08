Argos Town Council Discusses School Resource Officer Funding

The Argos Town Council members discussed funding the School Resource Officer (SRO) at the Argos Community School Corporation during their meeting last week. The town pays for the officer’s benefits. The Argos Police Department has four officers at this time with the fifth newly-hired officer to soon attend the Police Academy. The new officer would not be able to join the Argos police force for some time so the town and the school are looking for a sworn officer of the State of Indiana to fill the spot.