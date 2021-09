If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Friday, Sept. 10 sees a huge rise from the drama An Unfinished Life, which stars Robert Redford, Jennifer Lopez, and Morgan Freeman, and jumps from No. 10 to No. 3. Jack Black's School of Rock also cracked the top 5, landing at No. 4. Victoria Justice's Afterlife of the Party remains at No. 1, where it's been for a week.