CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

U.S. CDC warns against travel to Sri Lanka, Jamaica, and Brunei

By David Shepardson
AOL Corp
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday warned against travel to Sri Lanka, Jamaica and Brunei because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The CDC raised its travel advisory to "Level 4: Very High" for those countries, telling Americans they should avoid travel there.

www.aol.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Cdc#Travel Advisory#Jamaica#Cdc#Reuters#Americans#Turks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Sri Lanka
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Netherlands
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular U.S. Destinations Right Now

The ability to pack a bag and hit the road has been one of the many things upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while a short downturn in cases made some hopeful they could begin to travel with ease again, a recent surge in cases is now making the idea of vacationing in some areas feel even further off. The latest setback comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added two more popular destinations to their list of locales travelers should avoid: the Bahamas and St. Martin.
LifestyleNews Channel Nebraska

Find out which countries are welcoming US tourists now

For much of 2021, US passport holders have seen an expanding list of international travel options. But with the rise of the Delta variant of Covid-19, that list has started contracting a little. On August 30, the European Union recommended that Americans should be banned from nonessential travel to its...
TravelMySanAntonio

7 More "Very High-Risk" Travel Destinations, According to the CDC

On August 12, we wrote, “Where COVID-19 and travel are concerned, when one door opens, another one shuts. Or sometimes seven shut.” That was following the news that seven countries had been added onto the “very high-risk” travel destination list by the CDC. And now here we are again, less than three weeks later, writing to tell you that seven more of those doors are now also closing.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

You Must Take a COVID Test Before Going Here—Even If You're Vaccinated

Getting vaccinated against COVID has become more than just an essential way to protect yourself against the virus—it also allows you to bypass many of the pandemic restrictions still in place. From concerts to sporting events to live theater, unvaccinated individuals have been required to get a COVID test and provide negative results, while vaccinated people have been able to glide through with proof of vaccination alone. But as the Delta variant continues its rampage, some places have added new restrictions, and now, proof of vaccination alone won't be enough in certain situations.
WorldThrillist

CDC Adds 3 More Countries to Its 'Avoid Travel' List, Including Jamaica

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to expand its list of advisories for American travelers, as COVID-19 cases spike around the world. To make sure travelers are making safe and informed decisions, the CDC has a comprehensive list of destinations that categorizes the danger of COVID-19 in each of those places. The list grew a bit bigger on Tuesday.
Public HealthMarietta Daily Journal

Need a PCR test for your next trip? That could be $6,000

Joey Levy, a luxury travel adviser with Embark Beyond, was helping clients plan a long-awaited honeymoon. They wanted to go to Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to see wild animals and Victoria Falls, staying at some of the region’s best lodges. For that, they were prepared...
Public HealthFortune

Why South Africa’s COVID outbreak is raising alarms

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. As COVID spreads rapidly in South Africa, researchers have identified a new COVID-19 variant, as the country struggles to get enough vaccines to inoculate its population. The variant, C.1.2, was first discovered in May in...
TravelObserver

CDC Adds Bahamas and 5 More Destinations to Highest COVID-19 Travel Warning Level

Travel restrictions and guidelines are changing daily, and while some spots around the world are opening up to travelers, it’s still important to make sure you’re checking government and world health recommendations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now added six new destinations to its highest “Level 4” COVID-19 travel warning list, including the Bahamas and Saint Martin.
U.S. PoliticsFodorsTravel

European Countries Are Banning US Travelers. Here’s What You Need to Know

The US is off the safe list. The European Union removed the US from its “safe list” last month. The US was added to the safe list in June after a year of travel restrictions, allowing Americans to plan summer holidays in Europe. But two months later, the Union has urged its member countries to impose restrictions on travelers from the US in the wake of the Delta variant. The safe list is a controlled way to open borders after a year of bans, encouraging non-essential travel to the bloc; it is updated every two weeks.
TravelPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You're Banned From These 5 Popular Destinations

Earlier this summer, when vaccination rates were high and COVID cases were lower, it seemed like the world was opening up again. Bars and restaurants returned to in-person dining, wedding venues started booking events, concerts were back on, and people reconnected with friends and family they hadn't seen in months. The new relaxation of restrictions may have even had you excitedly making travel plans, another activity that was ground to a halt due to the pandemic. However, you'll need to do some research before you book your flights. As vaccination rates have slowed and cases have surged to new heights, the situation in the U.S. has worsened and now, many popular destinations are limiting tourism to vaccinated travelers only. Read on to find out where you can't go if you're unvaccinated.
Tennistheclevelandamerican.com

CDC lists Puerto Rico as “most dangerous” place for Govt-19

Passengers arriving at Louis Munas Maran Airport are queuing up to give their travel notice. – Tennis a. Jones. The company warned passengers not to travel to Puerto Rico until they have been vaccinated. By Metro Puerto Rico. Monday, August 30, 2021, at 8:43 p.m. Passengers arriving at Louis Munas...
Public HealthCNN

France bans unvaccinated American travelers

(CNN) — France has become the latest European country -- and the most significant tourism destination -- to remove the United States from its safe travel list, following EU recommendations in the wake of a US Covid spike. A French government decree issued on Thursday bumped the United States and...
TravelNews 12

CDC issues travel warning to those not vaccinated

The CDC is issuing a message to think twice about traveling over the long Labor Day weekend if you have not gotten a vaccine. "We have actually articulated that people who are fully vaccinated, who are wearing masks can travel. Although given where we are with disease transmission right now, we would say that people need to take these risks into their own consideration as they think about traveling first and foremost, if you are unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling," says CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.
TravelBakersfield Channel

CDC issues travel warning for Labor Day weekend

(KERO) — Thursday morning the Centers for Disease Control issued a travel warning for Labor Day weekend telling vaccinated people to consider their risk and telling unvaccinated people not to travel at all. "First and foremost, if you are unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC...

Comments / 0

Community Policy