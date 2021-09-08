John Foote

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul Police say they’re upping patrols at Jewish sites after recent acts of anti-Semitism. Earlier this week, someone vandalized headstone at a Jewish cemetery on Christie Place in St. Paul. The caretaker arrived for work and found 30 grave markers pushed over. Police say no arrested have been made. And in St. Louis Park, a synagogue closed because of a threat of violence. Leaders at Beth El Synagogue say the threat mentioned their temple by name. The synagogue closed Friday to keep worshippers safe. It will also be closed tomorrow. Police and federal investigators are on the case. More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Wildfire Smoke Moving Across MN Visible From Space 13-Year-Old Saves 4 Sisters From House Fire In Webster, Wisconsin Minnesotans Gather To Remember Lives Lost On The 20th Anniversary Of 9/11 Minnesota DNR Announces New State Record For Northern Pike And Tie For Muskie