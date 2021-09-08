John Foote

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Cover picture for the articleJohn Benjamin Foote, 71, died August 27, 2021, at his New York home under Hospice Care, Springport, NY. A memorial service will be held on September 19, at 1:30pm at the Union Springs SDA Church, 31 USA Way, Union Springs, NY. Calling hours are September 18, 2-5 pm in the church fireside room. Burial will be in the Foote Cemetery, Canton, NY on September 26, at 1:00 pm on Old Dekalb Road. The service can be seen on the YouTube channel Union Springs SDA Church. Website: USA Adventist.com.

