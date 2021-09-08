Big Ten Apologizes For Missed Targeting Call
(Minneapolis, MN) -- P.J. Fleck says the Big Ten told him that officials missed a targeting call in the fourth quarter of Minnesota's opening week loss against Ohio State. Trailing 45-31, Michael Brown-Stephens was on the receiving end of a helmet-to-helmet hit from Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom. The tackle forced a fumble that Ohio State recovered, and officials ruled that there was no targeting after a brief review. Minnesota plays Miami of Ohio this weekend.www.willmarradio.com
