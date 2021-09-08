Library News

Please note that beginning Sept. 7, the Sayre Public Library will once again be requiring masks for all who enter the library. Masks will be available in the vestibule for those who may not have one with them, and we will also continue to offer pick-up of library materials and fax/copy/print services via the vestibule for those who are unable or unwilling to mask. We appreciate all who join us in this community effort to protect our patrons and staff!