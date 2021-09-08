Wonnum Wins DE Job In Latest Viking's Depth Chart
(Eagan, MN) -- Their aren't too many surprises on the Vikings unofficial depth chart released by the team yesterday. Most notably, it looks like D.J. Wonnum has beat out Stephen Weatherly and Everson Griffen for the starting right defensive end position opposite Danielle Hunter. Meanwhile Oli Udoh won the starting right guard position over rookie Wyatt Davis, and Tyler Conklin will start the season as Minnesota's number-one tight end while the recently-acquired Chris Herndon gets up to speed on his new playbook. Minnesota opens the season at Cincinnati on Sunday.www.willmarradio.com
