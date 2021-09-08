CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horoscopes Sept. 8, 2021: Pink, separate intelligence from emotion

By Eugenia Last
Oroville Mercury-Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Pepi Sonuga, 28; Pink, 42; David Arquette, 50; Neko Case, 51. Happy Birthday: Take the helm and make your way to the destination of choice. It’s up to you to pick your path and to oversee every detail if you want to be responsible for your happiness and peace of mind. Separate intelligence from emotion, and treat each situation you encounter with integrity and determination. Raise your profile, and let your reputation precede you. Your numbers are 4, 11, 21, 24, 32, 35, 46.

