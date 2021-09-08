Minneapolis City Council Approves New Wording For Police Department Ballot Question
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Minneapolis City Council approves new wording for the ballot question about removing the city's police department. The city council previously passed the ballot question, but on Tuesday a judge ruled the wording was too vague. The city council rewrote the question, making it longer and adding an explanatory note. Minneapolis residents will vote on replacing the police department with a department of public safety later this year.www.willmarradio.com
