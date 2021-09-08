Lynx Try To Gain Ground In Western Conference Race

Utah Jazz (56-26) Los Angeles Lakers (54-28) Portland Trail Blazers (50-32) Golden State Warriors (50-32) Los Angeles Clippers (44-38) Memphis Grizzlies (43-39) If you are a Jazz fan, you probably agree with the top of this. If you are a fan of most of the other teams, you may have questions about this list. How are the Lakers not on top after adding Russell Westbrook? How is Phoenix third after they just won the West and brought back the same team? How is Portland fourth when they lost in the first round of the playoffs to Denver who didn’t even have Jamaal Murray?