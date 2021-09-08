CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynx Try To Gain Ground In Western Conference Race

By LEARFIELD
willmarradio.com
 4 days ago

(Las Vegas, NV) -- The Lynx are in Las Vegas to take on the Aces tonight. Minnesota has already clinched a playoff berth and has moved past the Storm for the number-three ranking in the WNBA, so they've turned their attention to the second-place Aces. The Lynx are a game-and-a-half back of Las Vegas for the Western Conference lead with five regular season games remaining. Minnesota has defeated Las Vegas in both of their prior games this year.

