(Editor’s Note: This is a previously published Preacher’s Point column) Elijah, the great prophet of the Old Testament, is an unknown when he comes on the scene. The first time we read of him, he tells king Ahab that it will not rain unless he (Elijah) says so (1 Kings 17:1). The Bible does not speak of Ahab’s reaction. I reckon that is because Ahab did not have much of one. After all, as noted before, Elijah was an unknown, and the claim of controlling the weather probably seemed absurd.