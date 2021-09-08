Waverly sweeps Odessa-Montour in volleyball season opener

ODESSA — Brilynn Belles served up 12 points, Michaela Lauper dished out 10 assists and Sydney Nierstedt had seven kills, as Waverly swept to a 3-0 IAC volleyball win over Odessa-Montour with scores of 25-14, 25-21 and 25-19. “The team did well tonight,” said Waverly Head Coach Charity Meyers. During the second set Odessa started getting scrappy. We did well with serving and got better with serve/receive as the game went on. They kept a good attitude and finished with a win.”