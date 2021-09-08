CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gant Silences Indians

(Cleveland, OH) -- John Gant had his best start of the season for Minnesota, striking out seven Cleveland hitters over five scoreless innings in a 3-0 Twins win. The victory gives Gant his first win since being traded to Minnesota in July. Andrelton Simmons broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth with a go-ahead single. Brent Rooker homered and Luis Arraez capped the Twins scoring with an RBI-triple in the ninth. Alex Colome tossed a scoreless ninth to earn his 13th save. Back in Minneapolis, Rocco Baldelli's wife Allie gave birth to the couple's first daughter. Baldelli is expected to return to the team on Friday. The Twins send Joe Ryan to the mound tonight going for the series win.

