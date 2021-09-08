First Alert Forecast: front ushers in fall-like air late week

WEDNESDAY: We’ll continue with a mix of sun and clouds through the remainder of the day - though, as clouds begin to thicken up, a few showers and storms could flare. The best chances will be mainly south of I-20 through the afternoon hours with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. As the cold front sweeps southward tonight, a few showers could swing through at the same time. We’ll fall to the 60s to near 70 under variably cloudy skies.