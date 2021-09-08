CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Hall Of Fame Induction Preview

(Cooperstown, NY) -- Four players are joining baseball's all-time greats as they are inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame Wednesday. Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and the late Marvin Miller will cement their legacy in major league baseball history during the ceremony which takes place in Cooperstown, New York. All four are members of the Class of 2020, which had its induction postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No one was elected for the Class of 2021 as pitcher Curt Schilling came up just short of the needed votes.

