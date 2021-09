Brantley Gilbert revealed via social media his new track “Gone But Not Forgotten,” a song honoring the 13 American soldiers recently killed in Afghanistan. Gilbert said via Instagram: “13 brave American heroes made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom this week. In hard times like this, I always find myself turning to music. I wrote this song a while back as a tribute to all of the folks we’ve lost, both overseas and in our own communities here at home. Wanted to share it with y’all in hopes it might resonate with someone who needs to hear it right now.”