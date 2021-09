Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Before you invest, you may want to review the Fund’s Prospectus, which contains more information about the Fund and its risks. The Fund’s Prospectus and Statement of Additional Information, both dated September 1, 2021, are incorporated by reference into this Summary Prospectus. You can obtain these documents and other information about the Fund online at www.advisoronefunds.com/prospectuses. You can also obtain these documents at no cost by completing a document request form on our web-site, www.advisoronefunds.com or by calling 1-866-811-0225 or by sending an email request to orderadvisorone@ultimusfundsolutions.com.