KDMN Stock: Over 75% Increase Pre-Market Explanation

The stock price of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) increased by more than 13% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) – a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need – increased by more than 13% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Soligenix announcing today that the Office of Orphan Products Development of the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted orphan drug designation to the active ingredient hypericin for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, extending the target population beyond cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) as previously granted.