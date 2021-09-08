CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

UAB ER nurses hold protest over conditions, pay

By Associated Press
altoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmergency room nurses at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital briefly refused to clock in Sunday night as part of a protest over pay and working conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic that they said has left them overwhelmed and feeling defeated. News outlets report that the night shift nurses...

altoday.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Health
Local
Alabama Society
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uab Hospital#Nursing Staff#Protest Riot#Wvtm#Covid#Uab Hospital#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Protests
Related
Health Servicesazpm.org

Banner ICUs filling, but not with COVID patients

The new tower at Banner University Medical Center opened on April 22, 2019. Arizona's largest health care provider is seeing a surge in intensive care cases. Banner Health's chief clinical officer, Dr. Marjorie Bessel, says the regional hospital chain is seeing rising patient loads in its intensive care units, but few of those patients have COVID.
El Paso, TXEl Paso News

El Paso hospitals near capacity but not with COVID-19 patients

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso hospitals are near capacity but not with COVID-19 patients, according to county judge Ricardo Samaniego. Samaniego, Senator Cesar Blanco, and State Board of Education District 1 Representative Georgina Perez issued a statement about the hospitals’ capacity, pledging to support school districts that require masks against Governor Abbott’s orders.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
California Statebeckershospitalreview.com

Travel nurses quit California hospital after 1 day over EHR

Four traveling nurses quit their assignments at Providence St. Joseph Hospital just one day after starting because they were unfamiliar with the Eureka, Calif.-based hospital's EHR system, the Times Standard reported Sept. 4. Providence brought on six intensive care unit nurses, with four of the nurses quitting one day after...
Huntsville, ALWAFF

Nurses back at work after Birmingham protest

"People need to realize that it's not some kind of conspiracy behind our government. You know, they're actually trying to save people's lives." On Saturday, former Bob Jones basketball player Ryan Dupree passed away due to COVID-19 related Pneumonia. The 24-year old died two days after he was diagnosed at Floyd Medical Center in Rome, Georgia.
Peoria, ILhoiabc.com

Local apartment tenants protest for improved conditions

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -- Residents of several apartment complexes gathered Sunday outside Harrison Homes in protest against the Peoria Housing Authority. Direena Gardner has lived in her apartment with her kids for the past two and a half years. Now, they are being moved into a combined unit at the Taft Homes, but Gardner says conditions are not fit for new tenants.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo parents hold protest over county-wide school mask mandate

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Hundreds of Pueblo parents and community members gathered outside the Pueblo Department of Health and Environment building Tuesday to protest a mask mandate in schools. Friday, the PCDPHE issued a Public Health Order requiring all individuals ages two and up to wear facial coverings while inside at all grade schools, childcare The post Pueblo parents hold protest over county-wide school mask mandate appeared first on KRDO.

Comments / 0

Community Policy