Being overly ambitious isn’t always a good thing, and Olympia Soiree proves it. Doing too much at once can result in some elements not being handled well. Focus can end up being split. Things might get confusing. It can get even more convoluted when serious topics like abuse and a caste system are brought into play. Olympia Soiree suffers from all these things, as while the story is sound and the heroine comes across as a well-rounded, well-intentioned young woman, this Switch otome game falls a bit flat.