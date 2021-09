A recent report from CoStar says that commercial property prices in general, and multifamily property prices in particular, continued their recent strong performance in July. The CoStar report focuses on a relative measure of property prices called the CoStar Commercial Repeat Sales Index (CCRSI). The index is computed based on the resale of properties whose earlier sales prices and sales dates are known. The index represents the relative change in the price of property over time rather than its absolute price. CoStar identified 1,591 repeat sale pairs in July for all property types. These sales pairs were used to calculate the results quoted here.